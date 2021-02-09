ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.37. 337,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 191,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a market cap of $40.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

