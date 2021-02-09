AdEx (ADX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.01091732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.10 or 0.05605718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042203 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

