AdEx Network (ADX) Hits Market Cap of $66.94 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $66.94 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.01050622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.93 or 0.05382533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038445 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,975,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,833,463 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.