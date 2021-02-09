Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,393 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,087,681,000 after acquiring an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.52 and its 200 day moving average is $477.31. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

