Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.