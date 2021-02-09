AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.98

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 1399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $710.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,124 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.