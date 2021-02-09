AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.98

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 1399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $710.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.84.
About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.