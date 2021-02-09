Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAVVF. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

