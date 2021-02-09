AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,299,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,680 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.