AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,929 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

