AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,463 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.