AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $2,558,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 563.5% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

RCL opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $118.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

