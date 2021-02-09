AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.