AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

