AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSK. Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

