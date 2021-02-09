AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

