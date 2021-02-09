AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 30.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 394,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

