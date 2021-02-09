AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 384.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirova bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,178 shares of company stock worth $13,834,615. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

