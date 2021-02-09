AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

