AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,622,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,157,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.