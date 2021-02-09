AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,369 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

