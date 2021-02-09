AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,928 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 318.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

NYSE CMS opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

