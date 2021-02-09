AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,584 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 1,009,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

