AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,934 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $59,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,452,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $11,574,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

