AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

