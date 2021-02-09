AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

