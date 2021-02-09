AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 303.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

