AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,450,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

