AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $222.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 154.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,538,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

