AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,907 shares of company stock valued at $71,109,661 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $409.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $420.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.64.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.