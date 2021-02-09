Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.41

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 80840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

AEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

