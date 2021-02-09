Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,046 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Aegon worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. HSBC lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Aegon stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,034. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

