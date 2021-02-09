Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $18,678.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00373328 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 699.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.