Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $2.63. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 493,306 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

