Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $145.00. The stock traded as high as $143.24 and last traded at $142.12. 1,031,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 438,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.10.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

