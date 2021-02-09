Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $172.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $108.50. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $132.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

