Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.27

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.27 and last traded at $141.98, with a volume of 148580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

