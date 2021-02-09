Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Shares Down 1.4%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56. 831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

