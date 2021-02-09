AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 174.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 130,054 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

AGCO opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,573 shares of company stock worth $19,944,793. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

