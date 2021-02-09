Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARGKF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Investec downgraded Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ARGKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 4,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

