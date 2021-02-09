Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.95

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

