Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading 15.7% Higher

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s stock price rose 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 4,024,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,374,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

AGRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $315.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $888,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

