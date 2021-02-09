Agilent Technologies (A) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

