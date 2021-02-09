Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $484,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 130.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

