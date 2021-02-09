Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.67

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 6726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

