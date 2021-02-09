Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.88

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 1372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.