AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.56. AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 73,291 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.81 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Get AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) alerts:

AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) (TSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AgJunction Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgJunction Inc provides guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer accurate guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for the agriculture markets and used in various farming operation, including tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgJunction Inc. (AJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.