AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.