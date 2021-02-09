Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €4.15 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) received a €4.15 ($4.88) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.31 ($3.90).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

AF opened at €5.06 ($5.95) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM SA has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.09.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.