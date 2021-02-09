Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $39,794.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.26 or 0.01047278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.58 or 0.05457780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039707 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

ABL is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

