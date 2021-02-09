AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading 25.6% Higher

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s share price traded up 25.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. 4,261,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,492,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

